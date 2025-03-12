Obituary: Muriel Barclay de Tolly (1930-2025)

Muriel Barclay de Tolly, an adventurous spirit, devoted mother, and vibrant force in every community she touched, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to Joseph and Josephine Gouthro, Muriel’s life was a journey of resilience, creativity, and joie de vivre!

Raised in Nova Scotia and Quebec, Muriel developed an independent spirit early on. That spirit led her to hitchhike across Canada with her best friend, on an adventure to Banff, British Columbia. Her love of travel and exploration would shape the course of her extraordinary life.

After settling in Toronto, she worked for the Toronto Daily Star and Bell Telephone, where her bilingual skills opened doors. It was in Toronto that she met the love of her life, George Barclay de Tolly. They married in 1954 and embarked on a journey together that took them from Canada and then across North America, from Columbus, Ohio, to the heart of California’s Silicon Valley, to the Berkshires of Massachusetts, Fayetteville NY and finally to Newport, Rhode Island. Along the way, they built a beautiful family and created homes filled with love, laughter, and endless stories.

Muriel’s passion for the arts and education shone throughout her life. She was deeply involved in community theater, bringing joy and creativity to many productions. She opened her first French nursery school in Fayetteville, New York, and later established another in Newport, where many children took their first steps in learning under her guidance.

A true entrepreneur, Muriel turned her love of cooking into a thriving business, opening restaurants in Vermont and Newport. Her famous seafood chowder became a local favorite, but more than her food, it was her kindness and generosity that left a lasting mark. She welcomed those in need into her home, providing shelter, employment, and unwavering support, particularly in the community she cherished.

In her later years, Muriel pursued her love of art and storytelling, publishing two cookbooks and five children’s books. She delighted in visiting schools to share Puma the cat’s stories, bringing warmth and magic to young readers. Always known for her flamboyant outfits, dazzling jewelry, and radiant personality, she was a true icon in her own right-impossible to forget and deeply loved by many.

Above all, Muriel’s greatest love was her family. She leaves behind her six children: Michael, Paul (Brenda), JoJo (Kevin), Wanda (August), Eric, and Katie (Michael); her adored grandchildren: Erica (Jim), Alex (Kayla), Brigitt, Lela (Marley), Caleb, Elissa, Sydney, Jackson, Ethan, and Ella; and her great-grandson, Jack. She is also survived by her sisters, Gale and Sandy, her lifelong best friend, Phil Sardella and the many friends she made throughout her life. She is predeceased by her brother Doug and sister Patsy.

Muriel also had a deep love for animals, especially her beloved dog, Coco, who was by her side for many years.

Muriel lived life with passion, kindness, and a fearless spirit that will continue to inspire those who knew her. Her legacy of love, adventure, and generosity will live on in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to be part of her extraordinary story.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St Clares, VNS, and her devoted companions Moira and Anne.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 14, 2025, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 8:15am at St. Mary’s Church, Spring St. at Williams St., Newport.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Muriel’s honor to Looking Upwards, https://lookingupwards.org/

In true Muriel fashion, raise an espresso martini in her honor at Sardella’s Restaurant and toast to a life well lived.