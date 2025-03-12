Classic New England Charm: Shingled Cottage in Jamestown Hits the Market for $1,595,000

151 Narragansett Avenue | Jamestown, RI | 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,264 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,595,000.

Set on more than half an acre in the picturesque West Ferry neighborhood, this charming shingled cottage blends historic character with modern comforts. Just moments from Dutch Harbor and the conveniences of the village, the home is a serene retreat offering both space and privacy.

The property’s grounds are beautifully landscaped, featuring raised garden beds, mature plantings, shade trees, and a tranquil patio—ideal for outdoor gatherings or quiet afternoons. A spacious, screened-in front porch provides a welcoming introduction, offering an inviting space for dining, entertaining, or simply enjoying the gentle coastal breeze.

Inside, the entry foyer leads to a warm and inviting living room with a wood-burning stove. A cozy library with an adjacent lavette offers flexibility as a first-floor bedroom. The open kitchen flows into a comfortable dining and sitting area, where an additional wood stove enhances the home’s warmth. Pocket doors separate the formal dining room, while a sunroom invites natural light throughout the day. A practical mudroom and pantry add convenience and functionality.

On the second level, the primary suite features vaulted ceilings, ample closet space, and an attached office, tucked away behind a pocket door. A middle bedroom, which houses a discreet laundry area, connects to the North bedroom via a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. The North bedroom also includes a loft and attic access, offering additional storage or creative space.

Recent updates enhance the home’s appeal: yellow birch hardwood floors installed in 2021, radiant heat provided by a 2023 furnace, and energy-efficient additions such as solar panels and a hybrid water heater. Skylights brighten the interior, while a detached garage with a heated workshop provides additional versatility for hobbies or projects.

With town water and sewer services, as well as a thoughtful balance of historic charm and modern amenities, this West Ferry residence presents a rare opportunity for a discerning buyer. A home of this caliber, in such a coveted location, is sure to attract attention.

