Obituary: Patricia “Patty” Anderson (1963-2024)

June 15, 1963 — May 18, 2024

Patricia “Patty” (Pridgen) Anderson, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday May 18, 2024. Patty was a 1981 graduate from Rogers High School. While attending Roger’s she was an active member of the ROTC. She also enjoyed taking auto mechanic classes, which she shared those valuable skills learned with her children later in life.

Patty accomplished an associate degree in accounting from CCRI and worked for many local businesses. She worked for Jai Alai in the accounting office until she found her true passion in food service management. She created many long-lasting relationships with her many co-workers.

Patty was a proud, loving, selfless, devoted mother of Mark Patrick (Margaret Moran) John Lee (Arielle) and Brianna Katherine. Her favorite role of all was being a Nanny to Gavin, Elinore, Violet, Mae and Zelda.

Patty was greeted at the gates of heaven into the loving arms of her parents, Patrick “Red” Pridgen and Katherine “Kathy” Pridgen. Patty was the oldest sibling of five and will be dearly missed by Patrick, Kristy (Bruce), Kelly, Katherine (Michael). Aunt Patty will forever be in the hearts of her many beloved nieces and nephews. Patty will also be missed by many other extended family and friends.

A Remembrance Gathering for family and friends will be held on June 2, 2024, from 12:00-3:00pm at the Green Valley Country Club, 371 Union St. Portsmouth, RI 02871. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her newfound love The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.