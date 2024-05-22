Newport’s Historic Cliff Walk Voted 7th Best Hike in America

In a testament to its breathtaking coastal views and rich historical significance, Newport’s Cliff Walk has been voted the 7th Best Hike in America by USA Today ‘s 10 Best. This recognition comes as part of a nationwide survey where an expert panel curated a list of top scenic trails, subsequently allowing readers to vote for their favorites.

The United States, with its diverse landscapes, boasts a plethora of easy to moderate hiking trails that cater to nature enthusiasts of all levels. These trails, celebrated not only for their natural beauty but also for their accessibility, were meticulously selected for their ability to provide both physical exercise and a mental escape from the demands of everyday life.

The Cliff Walk, a 3.5-mile path along Newport’s rocky shoreline, offers hikers a unique blend of natural splendor and historical architecture. The trail winds past some of Newport’s most iconic Gilded Age mansions, providing panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. The blend of rugged coastline and stately homes creates a picturesque setting that is unmatched, making it a favorite among both locals and tourists.

Here’s what they had to say about the Cliff Walk:

No. 7: Cliff Walk – Newport, Rhode Island Newport’s popular Cliff Walk is an out-and-back that covers 7 miles, offering sweeping vistas of the Atlantic Ocean alongside views of architectural gems from the Gilded Age. If you’re not wanting a strenuous hike, start at the northern portion of the walk, at Memorial Boulevard, and continue south. The paved portion makes it an easier experience for strollers, young children, and older adults.

Here’s the rest of the Top 10.

No. 1: Whispering Cave – Hocking Hills State Park

No. 2: Porters Creek Trail – Great Smoky Mountains National Park

No. 3: Fairyland Loop – Bryce Canyon National Park

No. 4: Bridal Veil Falls – DuPont State Recreational Forest

No. 5: Fairy Falls Trail – Yellowstone National Park

No. 6: Indigo Trail – J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge

No. 8: Scenic Overlook via Bald Mountain Trail – Ketchum, Idaho

No. 9: Tunnel Creek Trail – Incline Village, Nevada

No. 10: Hollywood Sign via Innsdale Trail – Griffith Park

