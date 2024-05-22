New York Yacht Club Launches Performance Sailing Fund with Initial Grants to Olympic Hopefuls

The New York Yacht Club has broadened its support for high-performance sailing with the introduction of the Club’s Performance Sailing Fund, which recently announced its first six grants. This initiative aims to enhance the competitive edge of its sailors by providing critical financial support as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“We are so proud of the six Club members who will compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics,” said L. Jay Cross, Commodore of the New York Yacht Club. “We can’t think of a more appropriate way to kick off this fund than by granting each athlete $25,000 to support the final push toward a medal.”

The six recipients of the grants include Maggie Shea and Stephanie Roble in the 49erFX, Stuart McNay and Lara Dallman-Weiss in the Mixed 470, and Sarah Douglas and Erika Reineke in the ILCA 6. While Douglas competes for Team Canada, the other five sailors are members of the U.S. Olympic Sailing Team.

“This means the world to me and will make a huge difference in the final prep to the Olympics,” said Douglas, who finished sixth in the ILCA 6 class at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The Performance Sailing Fund is a new extension of the Club’s long-standing support for the U.S. Sailing Team, previously demonstrated through the Golden Spinnaker Gala. This event alone generated over $1.25 million during the 2020 and 2024 Olympic cycles.

The Fund will provide the necessary resources for New York Yacht Club sailors to thrive in the modern era of sailing, where advanced technology plays a pivotal role. The Club’s goal is to nurture the next generation of sailors across various disciplines, including Olympic, non-Olympic foiling, AC40, and shorthanded offshore sailing.

Through a fiscal partnership with the Sailing Foundation of New York, which allows for tax-deductible contributions, the New York Yacht Club is dedicated to ensuring its athletes can focus solely on their training and competition.

“Thank you to Commodore Cross for leading the charge on this initiative,” said Shea. “We’re setting up our boat in Marseille and can’t wait to hit the water soon. This infusion of support will help us make some good decisions in this final stretch.”

The launch of the Performance Sailing Fund marks a significant milestone in the New York Yacht Club’s mission to support its members in achieving Olympic success and fostering excellence in the sport of sailing.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

