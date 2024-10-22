Obituary: Patrick F. Legein (1966-2024)

Patrick F. Legein, 57, of Middletown, RI, a beloved father, son, brother, and respected consultant in the municipal industry, passed away in Newport Hospital on October 19, 2024.

Born in Springfield, MA, he was the son of Kathleen R. (Covel) Legein and the late James F. Legein.

Patrick pursued his education diligently, obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Rhode Island and a Master’s Degree from Northeastern University. He dedicated his career to helping others, working as a VR Counselor at the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Mental Health. In this role, he supported individuals with disabilities in finding suitable employment by assessing their education, training, skills, interests, and financial needs.

Patrick was an avid athlete, spent time working as a lifeguard, and enjoyed his time as a member of the Greek Community at URI.

Patrick is survived by his daughter; Anna Rose Legein, his mother; Kathleen Legein, his siblings; Shawn (Susan) Legein, Teresa (Steven) Bausman, his aunts and uncles; Teresa Covel, Charles and Theresa Legein; and nieces and nephews; Sarah, Jacqueline, Teresa, Kevin, Asher, and Sienna.

Patrick is preceded in death by his father, James F. Legein, and his aunt, Sandra (Legein) Steele.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 10:00 AM in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box #91891, Washington, D.C. 20090-1891.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

