Johnson & Wales University Launches Nation’s First Three-Year Bachelor’s Degree Programs

Johnson & Wales University (JWU) announced today the launch of three-year bachelor’s degree programs in Computer Science, Criminal Justice, Graphic Design, and Hospitality Management, making it the first institution in the U.S. to offer this unique in-person option. The programs are designed for students eager to enter the workforce quickly while reducing their financial burden, providing a comprehensive education in just three years.

“At Johnson & Wales, we are committed to providing our students with educational opportunities that are accessible and transformative,” said Chancellor Mim L. Runey, LP.D. “Offering three-year bachelor’s degree programs with just 90 credits allows more students to begin their career journeys sooner – and with a lower financial obligation.”

The New England Commission for Higher Education granted approval in September for these 90-96 credit degree programs. Traditionally, bachelor’s degrees require a minimum of 120 credits, making JWU’s offering a groundbreaking shift in higher education.

“This initiative reflects Johnson & Wales University’s ongoing efforts to adapt to the evolving landscape of higher education,” said John E. Taylor Jr., chair of JWU’s Board of Trustees. “By offering these new degree programs, we are not only addressing the needs of our students but also contributing to workforce development in key industries.”

How the Three-Year Program Works

The programs will require the same general education foundation and major study courses as JWU’s four-year bachelor’s degrees. However, students will focus more on their major, with fewer electives and an emphasis on workplace experiences during the academic year and summer.

“These three-year bachelor’s degrees are designed to provide students with a comprehensive, immersive education,” said Jennifer Galipeau, Ed.D., associate provost. “The programs chosen are in industries with high demand, ensuring our graduates are equipped with both academic and practical skills.”

Application Process and Start Date

The new programs will begin accepting applications immediately in Fall 2024, with the first class of students starting in the Fall 2025 semester. Prospective students can apply through the JWU website at www.jwu.edu/3year which includes detailed information about the application requirements, deadlines, and the selection process.

