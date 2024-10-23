Historic Peleg Bryer House Hits the Market for $1.3 Million on Newport’s Historic Hill

23 Mount Vernon Street | Newport, RI | 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,074 sq ft | offered by Kara Malkovich of Lila Delman Compass for $1,300,000

Nestled in the heart of Newport’s coveted Historic Hill, the Peleg Bryer House, circa 1845, is a quintessential example of 19th-century charm, seamlessly integrated with modern-day comforts. This colonial gem, located just moments from the vibrant cultural offerings of Kay, Touro, and Spring streets, places both uptown and downtown Newport within easy reach, offering unparalleled access to the city’s rich tapestry of history, dining, and waterfront allure.

The residence spans 2,074 square feet and has been carefully updated, balancing historic character with contemporary touches. The 2018 renovation includes a sleek kitchen outfitted with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry that complements the home’s original charm. The open-plan living space, featuring a gas fireplace, creates an inviting setting for intimate gatherings, while large windows bathe the interior in natural light.

Upstairs, the master suite impresses with cathedral ceilings, a bay window that captures the essence of Newport’s historic architecture, and a serene ensuite bath. Two additional double bedrooms, a conveniently located laundry room, and a second full bathroom complete the upper level.

Outside, the private courtyard, with its thoughtful plantings and spacious deck, offers a tranquil oasis for outdoor dining and entertaining. The property’s quiet yet central location is less than a mile from Newport’s famed Cliff Walk and beaches, providing both seclusion and convenience.

Steeped in history and thoughtfully updated, the Peleg Bryer House stands as a beacon of Newport’s storied past and vibrant present.

