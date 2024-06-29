Obituary: Roland “Ron” S. Evans, Jr. (1955-2024)

Roland “Ron” S. Evans, Jr., 68, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on June 23, 2024, in the Charlton Memorial Hospital after a short battle with cancer. He was the husband of Debra (Azevedo) Evans for 40 years.

Born in Palo Alto, CA, he was the son of Mary (Evans) Koonce and the late Roland S. Evans, Sr.

Ron was a graduate of Rogers High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served with honor and reached the rank of PV2. Outside of the Army, Ron worked in maintenance at the Naval War College in Newport and later at the Newport County Mental Health Center in Middletown.

Ron was an active member of the Green Valley Country Club, where he enjoyed golfing for many years. He was known for his exceptional handyman skills, he could fix anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had a passion for grilling and was a true grillmaster, delighting friends and family with his culinary creations. His love for cooking and sharing meals with loved ones brought joy to all around him.

Ron is survived by his wife, Debra Evans, of Portsmouth, his mother and stepfather, Mary and Harvey Koonce, of NC, his siblings; Charles (Kara) Evans, of Newport, Bob Evans, of Portsmouth, Alva (Julia) Evans, of FL, Bonnie (Jim) Johnson, of AL, sister-n-law Joann Azevedo Moran, her children Cathey and John and many friends who will miss his easygoing ways. He is also dearly missed by his constant companion, his little dog Abby.

In addition to his father, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Evans.

At Ron’s request, funeral services will be omitted.

Donations in his memory may be made to The James L. Maher Center, https://www.mahercenter.org/support-us or the Potter League for Animals, https://potterleague.org/