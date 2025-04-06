Obituary: Ronald B. Klapthor (1943-2025)

It is with heavy hearts yet joyful memories that we announce the passing of Ronald B. Klapthor, who passed away on April 1, 2025, at the age of 81. Born on April 30, 1943, in Newport, Ron spent his life in steadfast dedication to family, friends, and his career.

Ron was a beloved husband to Susan for 47 years and an attentive father to his son, Matt Klapthor. Throughout his 40-year journey as a sales associate at Tom’s Lawn and Garden, he nurtured not only greenery but also lasting relationships within the community he cherished.

A proud veteran, Ron served in the Air Force for four years, an experience that shaped his character and sense of duty. His adventurous spirit was evident as he engaged in hobbies such as junior drag racing with his nephew, Joey, and shared his stunning photography, even having work published in National Geographic. Ron also loved the time he spent with Vic and Dick at Hoogedoorn Nurseries.

Ron’s warmth and zest for life touched everyone he met. He is survived by his son, Matt, and his brother, David Klapthor, his niece, Jodi Rodrigues and great nephew, Joey Wallace.

A graveside service will take place at Middletown Cemetery on April 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM, where friends and family will gather to celebrate Ron’s extraordinary life.

Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Susan (Thomas) Klapthor.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ronald’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/, a cause he was passionate about.

