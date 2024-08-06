Obituary: Rosalie “Rosie” Weston (1933-2024)

Rosalie “Rosie” Weston, 91, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 2, 2024, in the Royal Middletown Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Thomas Weston and the late William B. L. Seaman, and companion of the late Arthur Monteiro.

Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Gaston) Smith.

Rosie was an active member of her community and left an indelible mark on all those who were fortunate enough to know her. She was involved in various organizations, including the Red Hat Society, the Middletown and Portsmouth Senior Centers, and was one of the original members of the Newport Rec Reunion Committee.

Rosie worked for Raytheon for 26 years as an assembler. Her commitment to her work was unwavering, and she took great pride in all she accomplished. In addition to her professional and community involvement, Rosalie worked in private housekeeping and served as a Bus Monitor for Portsmouth Public Schools for three years. Her dedication to helping others and her strong work ethic were evident in all aspects of her life.

Outside of work, Rosalie’s warm and caring spirit shone brightly. She cherished her family, finding joy in family gatherings and holiday dinners. Her “Grandma’s Macaroni and Cheese” dish was always a highlight of these occasions, a testament to her culinary talents and the love she poured into every meal.

Rosalie had a passion for life that was infectious. She adored her feline companions, loved visiting Foxwoods, and could often be found dancing the night away with a smile on her face. Her sweet tooth was well known, and she never turned down a treat.

Rosalie is survived by her children; Charlene Lambert and partner Edward Robinson, of Middletown, Gaynell Coleman and partner David Best, of Newport, Wanda Dewitt and husband Ernest, of Newport, her grandchildren; Nicole (Marvin) Newsome, John (Laura) Lambert, Kai (Charles) West, Anthony Thomas, Orlando Johnson, Ernest (Rebecca) Dewitt Jr., Bryan Dewitt, and great-grandchildren; Ashelee Lambert, Jake Lambert, Chloe Lambert, Dean Lambert, Luke Lambert, Nigel West, Zoe West, John Cater, Layla Dewitt, Nora Dewitt, Korrina Dewitt, Trey Dewitt.

In addition to her husbands, parents, and companion, Rosie was preceded in death by her siblings; Louise Ellis, Mary Mason, Minnie Atkins, Matilda Seaman, Frank Smith, Joseph Smith, Domingo Smith, John Smith, Richard Smith, Sylvester Grayson, and Henry Smith.

Services for Mrs. Weston will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024, in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI, with visiting hours from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, immediately followed by a memorial service in the funeral home at 12:00 PM. Burial will continue in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

The family of Mrs. Weston would like to thank the staff at the Royal Middletown Nursing Center for the special care they gave to Rosie and creating a family environment for her among the other residents. Rosie was quite popular there with her sassiness!