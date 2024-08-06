52-Year-Old Local Man Tragically Hit and Killed in Crosswalk on Broadway

The Newport Police Department has announced the tragic death of a pedestrian involved in a motor vehicle accident Monday night at 10:23 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Bedlow Avenue.

A 52-year-old local man was struck by a vehicle while crossing in a designated crosswalk. Preliminary investigations reveal that the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car driven by a 56-year-old Newport resident.

Emergency responders from the Newport Fire Department arrived promptly and transported the victim to Rhode Island Hospital. Despite their swift actions, the victim was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The Newport Police Department is working diligently to notify the victim’s next of kin. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is ongoing. Currently, no criminal charges have been filed against the driver, who has been cited for Right of Way in Crosswalk (first offense) and Operating without Evidence of Insurance.

Authorities are urging any witnesses who have not yet provided a statement or anyone with additional information to contact the Newport Police Department at 401-847-1306.

