Obituary: Sidney S. Gorham III (1932-2025)

Sidney Smith Gorham III, born in Chicago, Illinois 1932, died on March 14, 2025 in Newport, Rhode Island. He was the son of Sidney S. Gorham Jr. and Corinne McVoy Gorham. He grew up in Winnetka IL. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean Elizabeth Howell Gorham, of 62 years, his son Sidney S. Gorham IV of Kentfield, CA, his daughter-in-law Teron P Gorham, and his grandsons Nicolas and Elliot Gorham.

He graduated from Westminster School in Simsbury, CT where he captained the tennis team and also played hockey and football. He attended Princeton University and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1956 where he played on the varsity tennis team. After college Mr. Gorham worked at Marshall Field & Co and travelled in Europe before beginning his career as an educator teaching mathematics at Hun School in Princeton, NJ. Following their marriage in 1963, Mr. and Mrs. Gorham came to Newport, RI to co-head The Newport School for Girls, a secondary boarding school. The school closed in 1973, and Mr. Gorham transitioned into the real estate field.

He was the past president of the State Realtors Commercial/Industrial Division and was an active teacher for the RI Realtors for over 20 years. He was the State Relator’s Teacher of the Year in 1990. His company, Gorham Real Estate, developed many local projects including Coddington Wharf and Wellington Square. He also served as an associate broker with Gustave J.S. White Real Estate for many years.

Mr. Gorham was involved with Trinity Church from 1964 and served as head usher for over 15 years. He was the Treasurer and Board Member of what is now the Child and Family Services of Newport County for over 20 years. He was the founder of the Rose Island Lighthouse Foundation dedicated to the preservation of the lighthouse and the surrounding 14 acres. He was active in the city serving on Newport Comprehensive Planning Commission and on various neighborhood planning associations.

Mr. Gorham was an active lawn and court tennis player. He was involved with the National Tennis Club and served on their board for many years. In 1990, he won the U.S. national senior doubles court tennis championship. He was a member of the Spouting Rock Beach Association, The Clambake Club, Sons of the Colonial Wars, Redwood Library and the Preservation Society.

Services will be held at Trinity Church at a later date to be announced.

Memorial gifts can be made to Trinity Church Preservation Foundation or the Court Tennis Preservation Foundation.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

