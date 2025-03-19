Elegant Westerly Retreat Hits the Market for $3.2 Million

7 Spring Pond Road | Westerly, RI | 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 6,921 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $3.2 million.

Tucked along a quiet road near historic Watch Hill, this architecturally designed shingled cottage blends timeless New England charm with modern luxury. Set on 1.81 acres, the 6,900-square-foot residence offers a flexible layout perfect for entertaining or multi-generational living, with three private suites and thoughtfully designed gathering spaces.

A recent renovation has elevated the interiors, introducing refinished floors, a striking beach stone fireplace, and a floor-to-ceiling shiplap accent wall. Coffered ceilings and custom shelving add warmth, while all-new white oak stair railings and reimagined bathrooms provide contemporary refinement. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with a Bertazzoni induction stove, Thermador refrigerator, and sleek cabinetry.

The first-floor primary suite is a tranquil escape, complete with a screened-in porch and an ensuite bath featuring a soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a laundry room, and dual living areas with gas fireplaces round out the main level.

Below, a walkout lower level opens to a bluestone patio, revealing a cozy retreat with a gas fireplace, a well-appointed kitchen with bar seating, a bedroom, a full bath, a workout room, and an office.

Above, the second floor unfolds into a separate living space with a full kitchen, a game room, an office, and a charming ensuite bedroom with a private balcony—perfect for savoring sunset views over the pond.

Modern conveniences include an alarm system, a sprinkler system, and a heated garage. Thoughtfully designed and expertly executed, this coastal sanctuary balances refined living with relaxed elegance, just moments from the beaches and boutiques of Watch Hill.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

