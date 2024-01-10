Obituary: William B. Gamble (1951-2024)

William Bergh “Bill” Gamble, 72, of Newport, RI passed away on January 5, 2024, in Newport RI.

He was born in Boston, MA to James L. Gamble & Alberta (Bergh) Gamble on September 28, 1951. Bill was a graduate of Milton Academy, Trinity College BA ’74, University of Miami ‘JD ’78, LLM ’79, University of Virginia Darden ExMBA.

Bill enjoyed the ocean, hiking, classical music, and history. A member of State Bars: Florida, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Federal Bars, Southern District of Florida, District of New Hampshire, 5th and 11th Circuits of Appeal, Tax Court, Court of Claims: Carres, Gamble and Hamilton, Shaines and McEachern, Certified Financial Analyst Retained Speaker, IT Governance USA.

An author of several books: Investing In China, Freedom: America’s Competitive Advantage, Investing in Emerging Markets: Rules of the Game, and multiple articles published around the world.

He is survived by his children William M. “Billy” Gamble, Anna Gamble, one grandchild, and his beloved partner Louise Feldhaus, MD.

Services will be private.

