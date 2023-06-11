Obituary: William ‘Bill’ J. Cardoza (1922-2023)

William ‘Bill’ J. Cardoza (101) of Middletown, RI, passed away on June 8. Bill was a born in Newport, one of five children born to Joseph A. and Mary (Silvia) Cardoza.

Bill is survived by his children; William (Beverly) J. Cardoza, Jr., Donna (Charles ‘Sonny’) Hansley, Ronald (Sue) Cardoza; Stepchildren Lorrie (Tim) Burns, John (Angelique) Taylor, 9 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren, his loving sister Mary Tracy, and nieces, a nephew, and cousins.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Philip and Joseph and a sister Anna.

Fond memories were built in Bill’s earlier years as he grew up on Sunnyfields Farm and the Gray Craig Estate where his dad was a chauffeur and mechanic. After losing both parents by the age of 14, Bill became fiercely independent and remained as such. At the age of 20, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Force. During WWII, he was a radio operator mechanic in the 41st Air Transport Command in the American Theater. He helped navigate C-47 transport aircraft across the Atlantic to Africa, the western Mediterranean, and India bringing supplies to our troops. At the end of the war, Bill returned to Middletown. He was a manager/sales associate at Nash Motors on One Mile Corner. Later, he owned and successfully operated a Mobil station at Two Mile Corner. Years after, Bill ventured into real estate. He first worked at the Gallery of Homes and eventually became a broker owning and operating the real estate brokerage at Cardoza Associates and Century 21 Cardoza Associates on West Main Road. After retiring, Bill continued to manage several of his properties. Bill lived a good, full life,

The family thanks you for your prayers at this difficult time. Services will be private.

Bill was an avid supporter of Boy’s Town. Those who wish to honor him may donate to Boys’ Town at www.boystown.org or to the amazing John Clarke Senior Living Center at www.johnclarkeseniorliving.org in honor of Bill.

Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

