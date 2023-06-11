Top 10 Stories of the Week (June 5-11)

Here are the most read and talked about stories on Newport Buzz for the last week.
10 –
9 –
8 –
Attorney General Neronha sues major R.I. landlord for violations of state rental, lead hazard, and consumer protection laws
7 –
Local Attractions Offer Free Admission for Newport County Residents & Hospitality Employees June 10, 11 & 12
6 –
5 –
Trudy Coxe Receives Pell Award for Outstanding Leadership in the Arts
4 –
House of the Week: Historic Top-of-the-Hill Newport Cottage offered for $4,500,000
3 –
44th U.S. Senior Open Ticket Packages Available as Golf’s Greatest Come to Newport Country Club
2-
Rhode Island General Assembly passes bill requiring drivers to slow down for nonemergency vehicles in breakdown lane
1 –
Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!