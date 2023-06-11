Top 10 Stories of the Week (June 5-11)

LocalThe Buzz

Here are the most read and talked about stories on Newport Buzz for the last week.

10 – 

Rhode Island Senate passes bill to clarify shoreline access

9 – 

Newport names Ryan Duffy as new Police Chief

8 – 

Attorney General Neronha sues major R.I. landlord for violations of state rental, lead hazard, and consumer protection laws

7 – 

Local Attractions Offer Free Admission for Newport County Residents & Hospitality Employees June 10, 11 & 12

6 – 

The Unspeakable Podcast: Episode 3 – Who was the target?

5 – 

Trudy Coxe Receives Pell Award for Outstanding Leadership in the Arts

4 – 

House of the Week: Historic Top-of-the-Hill Newport Cottage offered for $4,500,000

3 – 

44th U.S. Senior Open Ticket Packages Available as Golf’s Greatest Come to Newport Country Club

2-

Rhode Island General Assembly passes bill requiring drivers to slow down for nonemergency vehicles in breakdown lane

1 – 

The Best Singles Spots In Newport, RI

 

 

 

