Obituary: William “Billy” John Champion IV (1965-2024)

William “Billy” John Champion IV, 58, of Newport, RI passed away on March 14, 2024. He was born on May 17, 1965, to William John Champion III and Cecilia (Gouveia) Champion. He was the youngest of their two children.

Billy grew up in the Fifth Ward, constantly keeping busy with his friends. His crew Lurp, Tobin, Houlihan, Keltor, Pike, Sleep, Simmone, Mark, Cousin Mike and TR were always active. Whether he was skateboarding, riding BMX, surfing at Ruggles and Doris Dukes, golfing in Morton Park, or playing Hackey sack, he was a true Newporter. He played in the Fifth Ward Little League and Babe Ruth. When he was 13 years old, he had open heart surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital, leaving him with a gnarly scar that he was proud to show off. Regardless of the heart surgery, Champ never slowed down.

After he graduated from Rogers High School in 1984, Billy and his high school sweetheart, Stacey Lyman, welcomed their baby, Kori, to the world in 1985. In 1994, Billy married Jennifer Borsare. They had two children, Erin Elizabeth, and William John V.

Billy loved his children dearly. He always loved hosting parties and clam boils at his home on County St. He would always host a cookout for the Newport Police parade as his house was a short walk from the route. He took his kids to jump off the Van Zandt Pier, concerts, Lazer gate, camping in New Hampshire, biking all over Newport County, and hosted many joint birthday parties, where he definitely DID NOT drop the birthday cake one time.

Billy was a jack of all trades and worked numerous plumbing, landscaping, and maintenance jobs. Early on, he occasionally worked as a plumber with his father Bill. Learning these skills led to working for the Newport Water Department, TJ Brown, SVF Foundation, St George’s, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority and most recently Electric Boat.

Billy was a great cook with a quick wit and a sharp tongue. His humor was unmatched, and he was always good for a laugh whenever needed. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his three children, Kori Lyman-Champion of Newport, Erin Champion, and William J. Champion V both of Portsmouth. His sister, Therese Champion-Welford of Newport. His six grandsons, Coy Francis Jr, Shea Francis, Tru Francis, Ezra Francis, all of Newport, as well as Jett Page and baby boy Page due May 2024 of Portsmouth. His nephew Patrick Welford, niece Meaghan McCarthy (Tim) and two great nieces. He is also survived by his Aunt Patricia & Aunt Sheila both of Middletown, and his Uncle Nick (Linda) of Baton Rouge, LA, along with many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 pm at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, March 22, 2024, at 10:00 am, St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Newport Skatepark, 36 Washington Sq, Newport, RI 02840, www.friendsofnewportskatepark.com/donate-now.

