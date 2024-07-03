Obituary: Yvonne Moffitt (1936-2024)

Yvonne M. Moffitt, 87, of Newport, Rhode Island, died on July 1, 2024. She was the wife of the late Joseph Moffitt. Born in Newport, RI on October 6, 1936, She was the daughter of the late Mariano and Aldina (Benevides) Vieira. She grew up in Portsmouth on the family farm. Soon she married and moved to Tiverton to raise her family. She lived on Highland Road in Tiverton for over 30 years, going to antique stores, yard sales and digging for quahogs at Fogland Beach. Her love of cooking was shared with everyone that came to the house, no one left hungry.

Her sisters would often gather at Highland Road for coffee, bringing their baked goods that would be taste tested, and critiqued, and they would discuss everything and anything that was newsworthy.

Her children and her grandchildren were her greatest love of all, and Kathy was the known favorite, AKA “Little Yvonne” ! Watching the Celtics and following tennis matches was a favorite past time.

Yvonne is survived by her seven children, Nancy Raposo (Chris Tompsett) of Newport, Brian Raposo of Middletown, Cheryl DeMoura (Harry) of Fall River, Pam LaPlante (Henry) of Danielson, CT, Kathleen Carreiro (Peter) of Ohio, Gail Wordell (Randy) of Little Compton, and Alex Moffitt, and her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband Joseph and all 11 of her siblings: Mary Rocha, Agnes Luce, Dorothy Brown, Julie Bucci, Leona Tolleson, Marjorie Saunders, Shirley Marshall, Laura Toppa, Emily Hillan, Henry Vieira and Joseph Vieira.

A private burial service will be at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.

Donations may be made to honor the caring staff of the St. Clare Home, 309 Spring St. Newport, RI 02840, https://stclarenewport.org/donate/