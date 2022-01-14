Olivia Culpo forced to cover up by American Airlines before flight to Cabo

Former Miss Universe and Rhode Island native Olivia Culpo was threatened by American Airlines to “cover up” before her flight to Cabo San Lucas on Thursday or the airline wouldn’t let her on the plane, according to Instagram stories from her sister Aurora.

“Olivia and I are going to Cabo and look at her outfit,” Aurora said, as she filmed her sister who was wearing a long black cardigan, sports bra, biker shorts and a face mask. “She looks cute. She looks appropriate. No?”

“They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on, otherwise she can’t get on the plane,” Aurora continued “Tell me is that not so fucked up.”

What’s interesting — the Culpo sisters point out another passenger who was also wearing a crop top, yet that lady wasn’t told to cover up.

Olivia then re-shared the video on her Instagram and questioned how her outfit could have been ‘offensive’, writing: ‘Oh no I’m confused lol. Is this inappropriate/offensive?’

The Culpo sisters were flying to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Olivia’s boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

American Airlines has declined to comment.

