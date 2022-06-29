Pair indicted on multiple felony counts in driving death of 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that the Statewide Grand Jury today has returned an indictment charging Aramis Segura with multiple felony counts in the driving death of 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti on January 1, 2022.

Aramis Segura (age 30, K1-2022-0444A) is charged with driving to endanger, death resulting and leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting. The Attorney General will file a habitual offender notice at Segura’s arraignment, which subjects a defendant to an additional sentence should a case result in a conviction.

The Statewide Grand Jury also returned an indictment charging Alicia Peckham (age 25, K1-2022-0444B) with leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting, as an aider and abettor; harboring a criminal; misprision of a felony; and obstructing an officer in execution of their duty.

It is alleged that during the early morning hours of January 1, 2022, Aramis Segura caused a car crash on Interstate 95 in Warwick that killed Olivia Passaretti. It is also alleged that Alicia Peckham aided Aramis Segura as he fled from the crash and later hid him at their home in Charlestown before members of the Rhode Island State Police arrested him.

“As alleged here, defendant Segura’s criminal driving behavior resulted in the death of a young person so much loved by her family and the community. Both defendants compounded that alleged criminal misconduct by leaving the scene of the incident in an attempt to shield defendant Segura from criminal responsibility for his actions,” said Attorney General Neronha. “We remain committed to ensuring that both defendants face the greatest possible accountability for their alleged criminal conduct, and to achieving justice for Olivia and her family.”

The Rhode Island State Police and the Attorney General’s Office conducted the investigation of this case.

Segura remains held at the Adult Correctional Institutions as an alleged violator of his probation. Both defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on July 15, 2022 in Kent County Superior Court.

