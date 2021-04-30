Patriots Take Quarterback With First Round Pick In 2021 Draft

The New England Patriots selected 6-foot-2, 217 pound Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones is the fifth QB to be taken in the first round.

This is the first time that the New England Patriots selected a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft since 1993 when they took Drew Bledsoe No. 1 overall.

“This is what I wanted all along, and I can’t wait to play for the greatest franchise in NFL history,” the Heisman Trophy finalist told the NFL Network following his selection.

Dynasty Back On — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 30, 2021

In 2020, Jones won the National Championship with Alabama where he threw for a school-record 4,500 yards to go along with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Jones now heads to Foxboro where he will compete for the starting job with former NFL MVP and 2020 Patriots starter Cam Newton.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!