Rhode Islander Drafted In First Round Of 2021 NFL Draft

Michigan defensive end, Kwity Paye, a 2017 graduate from Hendricken High School, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the 21st pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 6’4″, 272 pounder is the first Rhode Islander to be chosen in the first round of the NFL draft in the Super Bowl era.

Paye is latest Rhode Island schoolboy football player drafted into the NFL.

Notables include; Will Blackmon, a fellow Hendricken grad, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the forth round in 2006 as a defensive back and Michael Cloud, a 1994 graduate of Portsmouth, was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft, and was the 54th overall choice.

John Mellekas of Newport was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 4th round (47th overall) of the 1956 NFL Draft.

Kwity Paye will be the 40th Rhode Islander in the NFL.

