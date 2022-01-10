Patriots will face the Bills in Wild Card Weekend Matchup + Full NFL Wild Card Schedule

After an abysmal Sunday, the New England Patriots have fallen to 6th seed in the AFC and will travel to Buffalo to play the Bills next Saturday, Jan 15 at 8:15pm for their third matchup in just over a month.

On December 6, the Pats defeated the Bills 14-10. On December 26, the Bills defeated the Pats 33-21.

8:15 p.m. — New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

4:30 p.m. — San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)

8:15 p.m. — Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Also: The first 16 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft are now set:

1. Jaguars (3-14)

2. Lions (3-13-1)

3. Texans (4-13)

4. Jets (4-13)

5. Giants (4-13)

6. Panthers (5-12)

7. Giants (via 6-11 Bears)

8. Falcons (7-10)

9. Broncos (7-10)

10. Jets (via 7-10 Seahawks)

11. Washington Football Team (7-10)

12. Vikings (8-9)

13. Browns (8-9)

14. Ravens (8-9)

15. Eagles (via 9-8 Dolphins)

16. Eagles (via 9-8 Colts)

