Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of TV’s ‘Full House,’ Dies at 65

Bob Saget has passed away at age 65. TMZ reports that the Iconic comedian and actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, FL.

“The Sheriff’s Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 PM ET … after hotel security had found Bob in his room,” TMZ reports citing multiple sources.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget’s most recent post on Facebook shows that he played last night in Jacksonville, FL.





This story is developing and will be updated.

