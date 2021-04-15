Pfizer CEO says third dose of COVID-19 vaccine ‘likely’ needed within 1 year

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC on Thursday that people will “likely” need a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated.

Bourla also suggested that people may need to be vaccinated annually in order to stay immunized against the virus.

“A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose somewhere between six and 12 months, and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination — but all of that needs to be confirmed,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said.

“But all of that needs to be confirmed and again the variants will play a key role,” he continued. “It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus because they are vaccinated with high-efficacy vaccines.”

“There are vaccines like polio, that one dose is enough,” Bourla explained, “and there are vaccines like flu that you need every year. The COVID virus looks more like the influenza virus than the polio virus.”

Researchers still don’t know how long protection against the virus lasts once someone has been fully vaccinated.

