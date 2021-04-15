Luxury Concept Store Unveils Unique Shopping Experiences In Newport

Newport’s well-heeled shopper’s paradise Bellevue Avenue, has a new chic shop, FABuleuse by SandeeGlam and Alecta Rose.

The shop, located at 106 William Street, is dedicated to STYLE; and ready for shoppers seeking year-round and summer looks as well as artwork for their home created by contemporary artisans from around the world.

The shop’s design style, a concept store that is a 1200 square feet, creative space; which houses luxury,emerging designers for men, women, and children: along with contemporary artists, living beautifully & cohesively together.

“We curate everything in this space.” says Ms. Saunders. “Which allows us to offer our clients a look & a vibe, that will be unique to them: with a personalized shopping experience; that can facilitate their lifestyle from their heels to their homes!!! Being a voice for Emerging Brands is a huge part of my DNA!!! We love introducing our clients to what’s new, now & next!!!”

Alecta adds: “One of the things I like most is finding new designers and opening them to a customer I know will appreciate their work. And, as a lover of vintage, I always want to introduce that aspect to a client’s wardrobe.”

Some of the brands in fashion includes LAVANYA COODLY, RORA, TAYRIYAN, HAARSTICK, TAFRESHI for women, MARC ALLEN, LCOODLY for men, and LAVANYA COODLY for children. Some of the contemporary artists include SALTWATER STUDIOS NEWPORT, REBECCA CHATOWSKY, ALEX BABA & Various Artists Represented By Gallerist, ANDREA KOEGH ART & DESIGN

Ms. Saunders’ esteemed bio includes working as A MakeUp Guru with Chanel at Bergdorf’s, Director of Armani Beauty at Saks Fifth Avenue, Style Expert at Barney’s New York designer floor working with iconic fashion brands such as Lanvin, Alaia & Maison Rabih Kayrouz and she launched The Webster flagship store in Miami. She exited the corporate luxury market to create her eponymous brand – THE SANDEE SAUNDERS PROJECT.

Alecta Rose has worked at the luxury fashion site Moda Operandi where she was a personal shopper and fashion stylist. Modeled Globally with IMG Models. Lived & worked In NYC for 12 Years; with affiliations to Bergdorf Goodman, The Webster SoHo, Céline & Farfetch. She’s an avid vintage collector & connoisseur. She was also style editor at Avenue Magazine.

