The Cliff Walk behind billionaire Larry Ellison’s Bellevue Ave compound to close for improvements



A portion of Newport’s Cliff Walk directly behind Oracle Founder Larry Ellison’s compound will be temporarily closed to foot traffic later this week as welcome improvements are made to the popular coastal trail.

Working in coordination with Newport’s Cliff Walk Commission, Ellison has agreed to place gravel along the portion of the trail that borders his massive compound.

Weather permitting, work is expected to take place on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 27th- 28th. During this time, signage will be placed in advance of the area and access will be restricted.

The work, which should be complete by the end of the week, is expected to mitigate erosion and help improve drainage in the area.

Ellison’s main property in Newport, RI is the Astor’s Beechwood mansion. He purchased it in 2010 for $10.5 million and has spent more than $100 million to renovate it for a planned art museum. Since then he has been gobbling up the adjoining properties.

