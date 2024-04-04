Southern Section of Newport’s Cliff Walk Closed Due to Sinkhole

A portion of the southern end of Newport’s idyllic Cliff Walk has been closed for repairs.

The decision follows the discovery of a sinkhole first reported by a community member through the City’s 311 ReportIt! Newport app. The roughly ¼ mile-long closure, which extends from the tunnel due east of Clarendon Court to the stairs leading to the Miramar sidewalk, is part of the Cliff Walk’s more rugged southern section.

The area of concern centers on part of a raised walkway stretching from Clarendon Court to Miramar, both private estates. Upon surveying the sinkhole, City engineers noticed the Cliff Walk concrete path behind Miramar had settled approximately 1 inch and had visible cracking. While investigating the cause of the sinkholes, engineers also observed deteriorated and exposed seawall footings.

Hikers will be able to access the remainder of the trail, which traverses past landmarks such as Rough Point and Lands End at entrances at either Ledge Road or Bailey’s Beach East.

Due to the location, signage will be placed alerting hikers to the closure at both Marine Avenue and Ledge Road.

More details about the extent of the repairs and duration of the closure will be shared as more information becomes available.

This is the second section of the Cliff Walk that is now closed.

Winding 3.5 miles along the eastern shore of Aquidneck Island, the Cliff Walk is world famous as a public access trail recognized as a National Recreation Trail by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

