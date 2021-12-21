President Biden welcomes new puppy ‘Commander’ to White House

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed a new puppy to the White House on Monday.

“Welcome to the White House, Commander,” Biden tweeted, along with a photo of the family’s new pup.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

The Biden’s have had two other German Shepherds living at the White House, Champ and Major. Champ died in June at age of 13.

Commander is a pure-bred German Shepherd and sources say he’s a very good boy.

The Bidens are also expected to get a cat in January.

