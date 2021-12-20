Five Hunters Arrested for Illegally Poaching Ducks in Narragansett Bay

The Rhode Island DEM has arrested five people for illegally poaching ducks in Lower Narragansett Bay. The arrests stem from a complaint about the poachers shooting ducks while their boat was still under power.

Saturday morning an officer patrolling Jamestown observed a boat matching the description and the hunters onboard shoot several ducks while under power.

The officer quickly called for assistance, he and the responding officers set up surveillance.

Officers watched the group motor up to several more flocks of ducks and geese and shoot while the boat was still under power. When the poachers reached the boat ramp they were met by waiting officers.

All 5 subjects on board were charged with several criminal and civil hunting violations including taking waterfowl from a vessel under power. Their guns and birds were seized. The birds were donated to the Center for Southeast Asians in Providence.

You can report violations to DEM’s 24 hour dispatch center at (401) 222-3070.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!