Public Outrage as Vineyard Wind Turbine Debris Litters Nantucket Shores and Shuts Down Beaches

In the most predictable wind farm news ever, damaged Vineyard Wind turbine blades have broken apart and fallen into the ocean, forcing the closure of all south-facing Nantucket beaches. The incident occurred on Saturday, sending dangerous debris ashore and putting beachgoers at risk. Now, Vineyard Wind is scrambling to control the fallout.

Vineyard Wind, under heavy scrutiny, says it is “mobilizing debris recovery teams” and working with the U.S. Coast Guard to establish a 500-meter safety zone around the compromised turbine. Their statement, emphasizing a “commitment to a swift and safe recovery,” falls short for many who see this as a significant failure in safety and oversight.

The debris—non-toxic fiberglass fragments, ranging from small pieces to larger sections—has turned Nantucket’s picturesque beaches into a hazard zone. The company urges that only trained patrol teams should handle the debris, which is scant consolation for locals and tourists now deprived of safe beach access.

Two four-member teams are now tasked with combing through Miacomet Beach, Nobadeer Beach, Madequecham Beach, Pebble Beach, Tom Nevers Beach, Low Beach, and Sconset Beach every morning and evening. Despite these efforts, the beaches remain closed to swimming due to the risk of “large floating debris and sharp fiberglass shards,” according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, has yet to provide a clear explanation for the blade damage incident on July 13, 2024. Their vague statements and the evident lack of preparedness have raised serious concerns.

Grassroots organization ACK4Whales has posted an image of the broken turbine, questioning the safety and reliability of these offshore wind projects. The incident has sparked criticism and demands for more stringent oversight and accountability.

Vineyard Wind has already recovered three large fragments but continues to monitor for additional debris through aerial and vessel patrols. However, their assurances have done little to assuage the anger and frustration of the local community.

For safety, anyone who encounters debris is asked to contact Ian Campbell at 781-983-8943 or icampbell@vineyardwind.com. But for many, these measures feel too little, too late.

Getting reports that Nantucket’s south shore is littered this morning with green foam board that appears to be from Vineyard Wind’s broken turbine pic.twitter.com/3AQpdCoja9 — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) July 16, 2024

