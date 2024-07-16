Obituary: Brian Peter MacDonald (1946-2024)

Brian Peter MacDonald passed from this life to rejoin his family in the next on July 14, 2024. He was the youngest son of George and Georgianna (Jarvis) MacDonald born on November 26, 1946. Brian was raised in Newport and Florida and graduated from Rogers High School.

He was drafted in the Army and trained in Special Forces and served in the Vietnam War. Upon discharge Brian became a member of the Portsmouth Police Department for over 8 years. Missing the Army, Brian re-enlisted until retirement after twenty-five years as SFC. Brian was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Republican of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars, Combat Infantryman Badge, Air Medal, Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal with “V” Device, Parachute Badge, Republican of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit, Meritorious Service Medal, US Army Gold Recruiter Badge and Sharpshooter, Marksman and Expert Qualification Badges.

After retiring from the Army, Brian worked for Crown, Cork, and Seal in Minnesota as Regional EHS Manager for 27 years. His job included extensive travel to company plants around the world.

After 44 years Brian reunited with his high school sweetheart, Maryanne. He moved back to Newport, and they married in 2018. Brian and Maryanne felt gifted to be newlyweds in their 70’s. They were truly happy and experienced love, friendship and how special and precious life is, though it’s never long enough. Brian talked of his vacations and travels but remarked that the simplicity life had to offer warmed his heart. Brian had a quick wit and dry sense of humor and loved walking down memory lane with Maryanne.

Brian loved animals, especially his dogs and horses. His love of nature and appreciation for God’s exquisite landscape gave Brian never ending joy and peace through trying times in his life. Always an owner of big dogs, Brian’s heart was stolen four years ago by Archie the Shih Tzu. Brian loved story telling about his animals and he sure had many.

In high school Brian spent countless hours with his brother, Ronnie and friends as a member of the Drifters Car Club.

Brian leaves behind his wife, Maryanne Fischer MacDonald, three children, Karen Ferris and her husband Russ of Portsmouth, Krista Gauthier of FL, and Brian Gauthier of MA. His step-children Troy Bermel and partner, Jeff of OH, Lori Westerhouse of MN, Stephen Fischer of Bristol, and Meghan Fischer Guild of Middletown. Two sisters-in-law, Carol MacDonald of Newport, and Betty MacDonald of VA. He also leaves fourteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Brian is predeceased by his siblings, George MacDonald, Beverly Novick, Ronald MacDonald and William MacDonald.

Recently Brian would smile and say “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away” and certainly this sentiment is shared by those who passionately loved and respected him.

Many thanks to staff of Newport Hospital, RI Hospital, Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice especially Suzanne and Julie for their wisdom and support.

In respect of Brian’s wishes, services at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home will be private and he asks otherwise time be used to help someone in need.

Donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. or Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

