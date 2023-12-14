Rhode Island Catholic Priest Sentenced to Federal Prison on Child Pornography Charge

James W. Jackson, a 68-year-old former Rhode Island priest who served at St. Mary’s Church in Providence, received a six-year federal prison sentence Wednesday. This follows his admission to a federal judge that he had downloaded and stored thousands of files containing child pornography, as announced by United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Court documents revealed that in September 2021, an East Providence Detective from the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force identified an IP address linked to the rectory at St. Mary’s Church, being used to share child sexual abuse material.

A court-authorized search of a computer and digital device in a church rectory bedroom used by Father Jackson uncovered images and videos of child sexual abuse, including those involving prepubescent females, as well as acts of bestiality and sadomasochism. A subsequent forensic audit identified over 12,000 images and 1,300 videos of child pornography on the devices.

The defendant, charged through a federal criminal complaint and arraigned in U.S. District Court in Providence on November 3, 2021, was initially released to the custody of his sister in Kansas while awaiting trial. However, in June 2022, members of the Kansas ICAC identified an IP address at the residence where Father Jackson was staying, being used to download child pornography. A court-authorized search warrant led to the seizure of a portable computer and an external hard drive from Jackson’s bedroom in Kansas. An analysis of the storage device revealed evidence of deleted files with names indicative of child sexual abuse material.

Father Jackson was returned to Rhode Island and detained pending trial on federal charges. On June 8, 2023, he pleaded guilty to a charge of receipt of child pornography.

U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith sentenced Jackson today to seventy-two months of incarceration, to be followed by five years of federal supervised release. Additionally, the Court imposed special assessments of $17,000 (The Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018) and $5,000 (The Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015). The Court also indicated that restitution to specific victims would be ordered in approximately thirty days.

