Record-Breaking Sale on Block Island: Lila Delman Compass Brokers Landmark Deal

In a landmark real estate transaction, Lila Delman Compass has announced the sale of 1776 Corn Neck Road on Block Island for $7.71 million. This sale, represented by Rosemary Tobin of Lila Delman Compass’ Block Island office, along with Dan and Nicole Harding from the Narragansett office, marks the highest price ever recorded for a property on Block Island, according to data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.

The sophisticated contemporary home, set on 7.62 acres, encompasses 7,833 square feet of living space. The property features a main house, a barn, a charming two-bedroom guest cottage, and a pool house. It offers seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces and provides sweeping views of the island. The grounds include an open, conserved lot leading to East Side beaches via the Clay Head Trail.

“Leaving this cherished home, which the sellers built with their heart and soul, was bittersweet for them,” said Rosemary Tobin. “This home will be enjoyed by the buyers, and a new family will grow to cherish their time on the island, creating their own memories and traditions in this exceptional residence.”

Dan Harding expressed similar sentiments, stating, “It was beyond a pleasure to work with such a wonderful family who will enjoy this spectacular property for years to come. I am honored to have been a part of this significant sale.”

Rosemary Tobin has participated in five of Block Island’s 11 sales this year and has been the top-producing agent on the island annually since 2018. Dan and Nicole Harding also rank as the top-selling agents in Narragansett based on 2024 transaction volume. The Hardings recently represented the seller in South Kingstown’s highest sale of the year and were involved in the highest single-family home sale in Narragansett in 2023, as well as the highest condo sale in Narragansett’s history.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

