Nurse charged with sexually assaulting North Kingstown nursing home resident

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has announced that a Richmond man, Scott Leski, 54, is facing serious charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a patient at Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini in North Kingstown last December.

A Statewide Grand Jury returned a secret indictment on July 24, charging Leski with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of patient abuse. The indictment was unsealed at a hearing in Washington County Superior Court on July 26, where Leski was arraigned and ordered held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions.

According to the indictment, the shocking incident occurred in the early hours of December 16, 2023. Leski, then working as a nurse, is accused of assaulting a 77-year-old male patient. A fellow employee allegedly discovered the attack in progress, and the victim reported the assault to staff and his family the next morning.

Leski is scheduled for a bail review and status conference on August 13 in Washington County Superior Court. The case is being led by Special Assistant Attorney General Steven DeLuca from the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control and Patient Abuse Unit, along with Detective Ashley DePolito of the North Kingstown Police Department.

