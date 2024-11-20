Remains of Charlotte Lester Found; Suspect Charged with Murder

The remains of Charlotte Lester, who vanished in May 2022, have been discovered in Exeter, Warwick police announced Wednesday. A suspect, Mark Perkins, 64, of Warwick, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The case saw a breakthrough earlier this week when a hunter alerted authorities to human remains in a wooded area. Testing by the state medical examiner confirmed the remains were those of Lester, an East Greenwich resident with family in Newport.

“The Warwick Police Department is saddened to announce that human remains have been found and have been positively identified as belonging to Charlotte Lester,” Commander Michael Lima said during a Wednesday news conference. “We extend our deepest condolences to Charlotte’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

A hunter provided crucial information that led authorities to the area, according to Lima. He noted that while police always suspected something had happened to Charlotte, the absence of her remains had been a significant challenge in the case.

Perkins, described by police as a past companion of Lester, was apprehended at a Cumberland Farms convenience store on Post Road. He is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at Kent County District Courthouse.

Lester, 44, was last seen alive on May 16, 2022, in the Arnold’s Neck Drive and Staples Avenue area of Warwick. Her Toyota Tacoma was later found abandoned at Kent Hospital, and her dog was located wandering on Elmwood Avenue. Despite months of searching, no trace of Lester was found until this week.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi commended the police for their relentless dedication to the case. “This meant something to them personally,” he said. “Our detective division never let this go, and I am happy for Charlotte’s family. They can get some closure and now we hope there is some justice for Charlotte.”

