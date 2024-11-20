Preparing for the Worst: Middletown Firefighters Tackle High-Stakes Survival Training

A “Mayday! Mayday!” call rang out as Middletown firefighters tackled intense survival training at the old Kennedy School. In a series of simulated emergencies, one firefighter was trapped in wires after a ceiling collapse, while another had to break through a wall to escape.

These drills were part of the International Association of Fire Fighters’ (IAFF) Fire Ground Survival program, designed to teach firefighters how to handle life-threatening situations. The Middletown Fire Department, one of the first in the state to complete the program, spent 25 hours learning vital rescue techniques.

“The goal is to make these scenarios as real as possible so we’re ready if they happen on the job,” said Firefighter Ben Godek.

The IAFF program, developed after firefighter fatalities, uses hands-on exercises like crawling through tight, wire-filled spaces and breaching walls. Some firefighters even wore blackout masks to simulate zero visibility.

“It’s a tough reminder of what we signed up for,” Godek added. “But it prepares us to stay calm and act when things go wrong.”

Interim Fire Chief Robert McCall emphasized the importance of such training. “In those critical first minutes on the scene, knowing how to self-rescue or help a teammate can save lives,” he said.

The program, praised for its realism, helps Middletown’s firefighters build essential survival skills, ensuring they’re ready for anything on the unpredictable fireground.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

