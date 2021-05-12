RI House Passes Bill To Change Name Of TF Green Airport

The House of Representatives today passed legislation (2021-H 6051) introduced by Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy that would rename the state airport in Warwick “Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.”

“The goal of the legislation is to promote better consumer awareness of the airport’s location, along with increasing the level of passenger travel from the facility,” said Representative Kennedy. “The name change will assist in marketing the state of Rhode Island to both leisure and business travelers. Currently, it’s one of only 32 airports in the country that do not have a city, state or region in the name. It’s important that we do what we can to encourage our tourism economy and bring the airport back to its pre-COVID-19 success.”

The airport was established in 1931 as Hillsgrove State Airport. In 1938, it was renamed T.F. Green Airport in honor of Rhode Island Governor and U.S. Senator Theodore Francis Green.

The change has been touted by airport executives as a way to increase awareness of Rhode Island’s main airport to domestic and international travelers and more accurately reflect the changing complexion of the airport while continuing to honor the memory of T.F. Green.

The measure now moves to the Senate, which has passed similar legislation (2021-S 0519) introduced by Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey.

