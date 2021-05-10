Rep. Fenton-Fung introduces bill to require security watermark on mail ballots

Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung (R-Dist. 15, Cranston) has introduced legislation that would require all official mail ballots to include a watermark for verification purposes.

The legislation (2021-H 6316), which has garnered bipartisan support, would require the Secretary of State to include on all mail ballots it provides, an easily discernible watermark for verification purposes that is also approved by the Board of Elections.

“This bill allows the voter and election officials to ensure that this is an official ballot, and not a replication made for nefarious purposes,” said Representative Fenton-Fung. “Let’s find common ground and bipartisan approaches to improve the security of our election system when we can; and to that, H 6316 is a great start.”

The bill is modeled on legislation that was recently approved nearly unanimously by the Tennessee state legislature. The bill was touted as a simple and commonsense measure that would prevent election fraud while having little financial impact on the state.

The legislation, which is cosponsored by House Minority Whip Michael W. Chippendale (R-Dist. 40, Foster, Glocester, Coventry), Rep. David J. Place (R-Dist. 47, Burrillville, Glocester), House Minority Leader Blake A. Filippi (R-Dist. 36, New Shoreham, Charlestown, South Kingstown, Westerly) and Rep. James N. McLaughlin (D-Dist. 57, Cumberland, Central Falls), has been referred to the Committee on State Government and Elections.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!