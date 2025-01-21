Brown University Health, formerly Lifespan, Reinstates Mask Mandate Due to Surge in Respiratory Infections

Brown University Health, formerly Lifespan, has announced that starting Wednesday, it will be reinstating mask requirements for patients, staff, and visitors due to rising respiratory virus transmission rates.

Level 2 surgical masks will be required for patients, visitors, and staff during direct patient care, and visitors or family members without a mask will be provided one upon arrival or in patient care areas. Staff will wear Level 2 surgical masks—or N95 masks where appropriate—while providing patient care, ensuring full coverage of the nose and mouth.

This shift comes in response to increased community transmission of respiratory viruses, a rise in hospital admissions for respiratory viral infections, high levels of COVID detected in wastewater, and growing cases of staff illnesses. Brown University Health clarified that its Massachusetts locations are not moving to yellow status at this time, and will continue to follow Massachusetts Department of Health and local guidelines.

For those navigating healthcare needs, Brown University Health urges individuals and families to contact their primary care provider (PCP) for non-urgent concerns before heading to urgent or emergency care. This can help streamline access to care, reduce strain on emergency services, and save time for those in need of treatment.

