Former Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, a Democrat who is concluding her tenure as Biden’s U.S. Secretary of Commerce following former President Donald J. Trump’s return to office, is exploring a potential run for governor, according to multiple sources familiar with her deliberations. Raimondo, 53, is said to be evaluating a third bid for the governorship as a strategic step to maintain a foothold in public service and potentially re-enter national politics, The Public’s Radio reports.

A source close to Raimondo’s circle confirmed to reporter Ian Donnis that she has been researching the constitutional viability of pursuing a third gubernatorial campaign in Rhode Island, exploring whether a return to state office could serve as a pathway to future federal positions. Although Raimondo has not yet announced her intentions, the source confirmed that a gubernatorial campaign is indeed under serious consideration. Raimondo did not respond to a request for comment from the outlet.

State law appears to leave open the possibility of a third term, provided it is nonconsecutive with her previous two terms. John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, tells The Public’s Radio hat Rhode Island’s Constitution does not explicitly prevent a former governor from serving a third, nonconsecutive term. This legal interpretation could clear the way for Raimondo’s return to the state’s highest office.

ARTICLE IV – Section 1 The governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and general treasurer shall be elected on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, quadrennially commencing A.D. 1994, and every four (4) years thereafter, and shall severally hold their offices, subject to recall as provided for herein, for four (4) years from the first Tuesday of January next succeeding their election and until their successors are elected and qualified. No person shall serve consecutively in the same general office for more than two (2) full terms, excluding any partial term of less than two (2) years previously served.

Raimondo, who served as Rhode Island governor from 2015 to 2021, has $584,000 in her campaign account, positioning her well should she choose to enter the race. Meanwhile, incumbent Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, expected to seek reelection in 2026, holds $505,000 in his campaign reserves.

After serving as the 40th U.S. Secretary of Commerce under President Joe Biden, Raimondo’s potential return to state politics has sparked speculation about her longer-term ambitions. Should she proceed with a gubernatorial campaign, it could mark a significant pivot as she considers her next move in an increasingly competitive political landscape and will created certain shockwaves through Rhode Island politics.

