RPL Closes Sale of College Hill’s Historic “Mawney Carpenter House”

Residential Properties Ltd. is pleased to announce the sale of the distinguished Mawney Carpenter House at 16 18 Halsey Street, located on Providence’s coveted East Side, for $1,575,000. RPL Sales Associate Gerri Schiffman represented the buyer in this transaction, securing a remarkable Colonial-style residence in the heart of College Hill.

Steeped in history, this three-family home was originally situated on North Main Street and relocated to its current location in 1973. Nestled on an expansive 10,000-square-foot lot just off Benefit Street, the property presents a rare opportunity for College Hill living, offering both the option to owner-occupy and to generate rental income with three independent units.

The interiors of the main house exude timeless elegance, from the curved staircase and inlay flooring to the fireplace-warmed living room, setting a refined tone. On the second floor, the primary suite charms with its own fireplace, a spacious dressing room, a laundry room, and an en suite bath. Two additional bedrooms, a second full bath, and a cedar closet round out the second level, while the third floor offers an additional two bedrooms and ample storage space.

Complementing the main residence is a ground-level unit with two bedrooms—perfect for an in-law suite or tenant accommodation. Outdoors, a private patio, a secluded yard, and a two-car detached garage with a lofted studio provide further versatility and aesthetic appeal.

Gerri Schiffman, who was ranked as the #3 individual agent in Providence for 2024, represented the buyer. Schiffman, a 30-year veteran with Residential Properties Ltd., has long been one of the most respected figures in Rhode Island’s real estate market. A recipient of the Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Plus award every year since she began in 1994, she has consistently ranked among the top Realtors® in Providence County since 1996. Nationally, she has been featured on the “REALTrends Verified” list of top real estate professionals for 10 consecutive years and has received Rhode Island Monthly’s Five Star Real Estate Professional award every year since 2016.

For more information on Gerri Schiffman, her extensive experience, and her current listings, please visit GerriSchiffman.com or follow her on Instagram at @SchiffmanSells.

