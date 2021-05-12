Republicans remove Liz Cheney from leadership position for refusing Trump’s “Big Lie”

House Republicans on Wednesday removed Rep. Liz Cheney from her party leadership position after she rejected President Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Cheney urged the GOP to reject former President Donald Trump and his “Big Lie” fraud. “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” Cheney said.

“The party is in a place that we’ve got to bring it back from,” she said. “We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president.”

“We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy,” Cheney said, NBC News reported. “Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country.”

“If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy,” she said.

“But I promise you this, after today, I will be leading the fight to restore our party and our nation to conservative principles, to defeating socialism, to defending our republic, to making the GOP worthy again of being the party of Lincoln,” Cheney said to a chorus of boos from the caucus room

Rep Adam Kinzinger weighed in with support for Cheney.

“Liz has committed the only sin of being consistent and telling the truth. The truth is that the election was not stolen. 74 million voters were not disenfranchised — they were just outnumbered. And it’s important for our party to take inventory of that and go out and win the next election instead of continuing the big lie,” he said in her defense.

Cheney lost in a voice vote in the caucus meeting which began around 9 a.m. ET and lasted roughly 20 minutes

Former President Donald trump weighed in after Cheney’s removal in typical Trump fashion.

“Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy. She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history. I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!”

