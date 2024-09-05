Return to Camelot: St. Mary’s Church to Host Event Honoring Iconic Kennedy Wedding on September 12

In a poignant tribute to a storied romance, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Newport, Rhode Island, will commemorate the 71st wedding anniversary of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier with a special presentation on September 12, 2024.

The event, aptly titled “Return to Camelot,” will be held at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The presentation promises a nostalgic journey back to September 12, 1953, the day when Jacqueline Bouvier and then-Senator John F. Kennedy exchanged vows in this very church. Attendees will be treated to vintage film clips, a live performance of organ music and wedding hymns, and a recreation of the “first dance” played at their reception held at Hammersmith Farm, Jacqueline’s childhood summer home.

The 30-minute presentation will be followed by a tour of the historic church, including a visit to pew #10—where the couple attended Mass—and the kneelers used during their nuptial ceremony.

No reservations are necessary for “Return to Camelot,” and tickets will not be sold. Instead, a free-will offering will support the St. Mary’s Hot Lunch Program, which provides meals to community members in need three times a month.

St. Mary’s Church, Rhode Island’s oldest Catholic parish established in 1828, is a fixture on the National Register of Historic Places. The church, dedicated in 1852, remains a magnet for visitors from around the globe, drawn not only by its architectural splendor but also by its connection to the iconic Kennedy wedding.

