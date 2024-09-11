Rhode Island DHS Supervisor and Daughter Busted in $191K SNAP Fraud Scheme: Feds Say They Scammed Benefits for Personal Use

A Rhode Island Department of Human Services (RI DHS) supervisor is facing federal charges after allegedly using her position to steal the personal information of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients and exploit their benefits for personal gain, authorities announced Tuesday.

Nadine Jean Baptiste, 57, of Warwick, allegedly manipulated the SNAP system by accessing EBT card balance information and changing PIN numbers to use the benefits for her own purchases. Investigators claim the scheme, which also involved her daughter, Octavia Jean Baptiste, racked up around $191,000 in stolen benefits, with some of the victims being juveniles, homeless individuals, or even incarcerated.

The alleged scam came to light in September 2023 when the Rhode Island Office of Internal Audit received complaints from SNAP recipients who claimed they never received their EBT cards. Investigators say Nadine Jean Baptiste was behind a series of telephonic balance checks and PIN changes, using the stolen benefits to fuel her own spending spree.

Both Nadine and her daughter are now facing a slew of federal charges, including aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, illegal use of SNAP benefits, and conspiracy. Nadine was arrested at her workplace Tuesday, while a warrant has been issued for Octavia’s arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter I. Roklan will be prosecuting the case.

The investigation was a joint effort by multiple agencies, including the USDA’s Office of Inspector General, Social Security Administration’s Inspector General, and the Rhode Island Office of Internal Audit, with assistance from local police departments and the U.S. Marshals Service.

