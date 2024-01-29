Rhode Island Attorney General Neronha Takes Legal Action Against Bristol’s King Philip Motors for Suspected Deceptive Sales and Advertising

Rhode Island’s Attorney General, Peter F. Neronha, announced on January 26, 2024, that legal action has been taken against King Philip Motors, a Bristol-based car dealership, for alleged deceptive sales and advertising practices. The lawsuit, filed on January 25, 2024, in Rhode Island Superior Court, accuses the dealership and its managers, Neil and Tammy DeAlmeida, of violating the state’s consumer protection law.

The Attorney General contends that King Philip Motors engaged in the sale and promotion of unsafe motor vehicles, specifically by failing to obtain required state safety inspections and window stickers before offering vehicles for sale. This practice is identified as a violation of the Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA).

The complaint stems from a consumer complaint lodged with the Attorney General’s Office. According to the complainant, issues arose immediately after purchasing a GMC Acadia from King Philip Motors, culminating in a breakdown the next day, with the vehicle stalling at a traffic light. Allegedly, Mr. DeAlmeida, instead of taking responsibility, blamed the consumer and even became verbally abusive. Subsequent investigations by the Division of Motor Vehicles revealed a failing engine, prompting the dealership to repurchase the vehicle.

The lawsuit further alleges that, instead of rectifying the known defects, King Philip Motors resold the vehicle to another unsuspecting consumer without disclosing the issues or obtaining a state safety inspection. The Division of Motor Vehicles later mandated the repurchase of the defective vehicle.

Another consumer cited in the complaint reported issues with a vehicle purchased from King Philip Motors, with the check-engine light illuminating on the ride home. Despite multiple attempts to have the dealership address the problems, the defendants reportedly refused further repairs and became physically threatening. The Office of the Attorney General is seeking a court order to prevent King Philip Motors from engaging in unfair and deceptive sales and advertising, along with civil penalties for each violation.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha emphasized the importance of consumer protection, stating, “Consumer protection is just as much about safety as it is about money.” He highlighted the strengthened consumer protection laws in Rhode Island, thanks to the General Assembly’s efforts in 2021, enabling the Attorney General’s Office to investigate and hold accountable those prioritizing profit over safety.

The legal proceedings against King Philip Motors are part of Attorney General Neronha’s broader initiative to crack down on unfair practices in the auto sales industry. This initiative includes efforts to address deceptive pricing, unwanted fees, and services that customers may encounter during the car-buying process. The Office has published a “Buyer’s Guide” to assist consumers in navigating fees associated with purchasing new or used vehicles in Rhode Island.

Special Assistant Attorney General Stephen Provazza, Chief of the Consumer & Economic Justice Unit, along with Special Assistant Attorney General Alex Carnevale and Investigator Tayla Martins, are handling the case on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.

Rhode Island residents who believe they were sold a vehicle without a safety inspection window sticker or were charged for unwanted products or services are encouraged to file a complaint with the Office’s Consumer & Economic Justice Unit. The Deceptive Trade Practices Act, strengthened in 2021, empowers the Attorney General’s Office to protect consumers against violations in various industries, including auto sales.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

