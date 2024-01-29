Providence man sentenced to double life for drive-by killing of 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that Isaiah Pinkerton, a resident of Providence, has been sentenced to double life imprisonment at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) by Superior Court Justice Robert D. Krause. This follows Pinkerton’s conviction on charges related to a 2021 shooting incident, resulting in the murder of 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann and the assault with intent to commit murder of Sheron Robinson.

During the sentencing hearing held on January 26, 2024, Justice Krause delivered the verdict, imposing double life sentences and an additional 50 years, with the initial decade non-parolable, followed by a 10-year suspended sentence.

Pinkerton, 26, was found guilty on June 29, 2023, after a nine-day jury trial overseen by Judge Krause. The extensive list of convictions includes murder, conspiracy to commit murder, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, drive-by shooting, possession of a ghost gun, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and assault with intent to commit murder.

The State successfully presented evidence proving Pinkerton’s involvement in a drive-by shooting on Olney Street in Providence during the early hours of August 1, 2021. Utilizing a Polymer80 ghost gun, the defendant’s actions resulted in the tragic death of Miya Brophy-Baermann. Additionally, Pinkerton was convicted of possessing a Polymer80 ghost gun on December 12, 2021.

Expressing empathy for Miya’s family and friends, Attorney General Neronha stated, “It has been more than two years since Miya lost her life, and while we are painfully aware that nothing can return her to her family and friends, I hope today’s significant sentence brings some semblance of peace to everyone impacted by this unnecessary and tragic loss.”

The Providence Police Department played a crucial role in the investigation, with Chief Oscar Perez commending their dedication. Surveillance footage, phone location data, DNA, and ballistics evidence were instrumental in building the case against Pinkerton. A routine motor vehicle stop on December 12, 2021, led to the discovery of a ghost gun in a backpack tossed from a vehicle in which Pinkerton was a passenger. Subsequent analysis confirmed the gun’s connection to the August 1, 2021 shooting, with the defendant’s DNA found on the gun, magazine, and the backpack.

Shawn Mann, another individual implicated in the case, was indicted on August 24, 2022, for murder and related charges and is currently awaiting trial.

Special Assistant Attorneys General Stephen Dambruch and Alison Bittl, along with Detectives Sergeant Timothy McGann and Theodore Michael from the Providence Police Department, led the investigation and prosecution of the case. Attorney General Neronha expressed gratitude to the Providence Police Department for their outstanding work and collaboration throughout the complex case.

