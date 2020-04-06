Governor Gina Raimondo announced Monday that Rhode Island has seen two new COVID-19 deaths overnight bringing the death total to 27. Also there were 160 new cases diagnosed overnight for a total of 1082. 109 people are hospitalized with the virus, 37 in the ICU and 26 on ventilators.

One was a person in their 90s who was a resident of Golden Crest Nursing Home. Golden Crest now has 10 deaths. The other was a person in their 80s.

Raimondo announced that Rhode Island RI has doubled our testing capacity overnight through a partnership with CVS offering rapid testing for symptomatic Rhode Islanders with results in 15-30 mins at Twin River Casino– appointment are required but no doctor recommendation is required. For more information and pre-screening form: https://cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Testing is free. The CVS site is only for Rhode Island resident 18 and older who are symptomatic.

The state still has RI National Guard swabbing testing sites at CCRI, URI, and RIC — for adults and children with symptoms. Appointment are still needed through your healthcare provider. Results can take a few days. For information on all testing options, see https://health.ri.gov/covid/testing/

Raimondo also announced that starting Tuesday at 8 independent contractors and gig workers can go to thehRI DLT website to file for unemployment. The unemployment benefits will be boosted by $600 a week due to the federal stimulus package.