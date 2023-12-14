Rhode Island DEM Issues Warning: Pet Owners Urged to Avoid Dog Mingling Amidst Unidentified Respiratory Threat

The Rhode Island DEM is cautioning dog owners in the state against allowing their pets to socialize with other dogs. This advisory comes in response to an unidentified, highly contagious respiratory disease that exhibits more severe symptoms and increased resistance to antibiotics compared to typical respiratory infections. The origin and nature of the disease remain unknown, as hundreds of similar cases have surfaced across the country, leaving uncertainty about whether it is a new ailment, an aggravated version of an existing one, or if these cases are interconnected.

The Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association (RIVMA) became aware of this unconventional respiratory syndrome early in 2023. RIVMA President Shelly Pancoast DVM reported that veterinarians have been collaborating with Dr. Marshall, the State Veterinarian. The Ocean State Veterinary Services, the largest animal hospital in Rhode Island, has been providing swab samples from affected dogs to the University of New Hampshire’s lab for analysis. While internal data suggests most dogs recovering from pneumonia and requiring hospitalization will fully recover, a small number of dogs have succumbed to the disease.

State Veterinarian Scott Marshall DVM emphasized a commonality among cases, linking them to dogs recently mingling in communal settings such as dog parks, shelters, groomers, kennels, or during training sessions. Marshall likened the transmission of the disease among dogs to the spread of germs among people. Hence, the DEM recommends dog owners avoid unnecessary exposure risks by refraining from taking their pets to dog parks or stores where pets are allowed.

For pet owners who need to kennel their dogs for work or travel, DEM advises consulting veterinarians to ensure proper vaccinations. Additionally, indoor facilities like pounds, shelters, rescues, kennels, groomers, doggy daycare centers, and pet shops are encouraged to consult with veterinarians regarding appropriate cleaning and disinfection procedures.

Dr. Marshall is aware of approximately 35 cases of the mysterious disease in Rhode Island, reported voluntarily by vigilant veterinarians. While the state has regulations for reporting two known respiratory viruses in dogs, the unidentified disease’s lack of a specific cause makes it challenging to enforce reporting requirements. Veterinarians are nonetheless reporting cases, with many noting that the illness appears more severe than initially diagnosed.

Symptoms of the infection in dogs include a persistent cough, runny eyes, and sneezing. The New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, acting as a hub for New England states, notes that a small subset of dogs has died from a prolonged illness complicated by severe acute pneumonia.

Rhode Island is one of at least 10 states experiencing these cases, with current evidence suggesting the infection is limited to dogs, as there are no reports of illness in humans or other animals such as cats.

